Founder and Senior pastor of Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua on Thursday donated N12 million to the second batch of Nigerian returnees fleeing from xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Concise News reported that no fewer than 300 returnees arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday with the assistance of a Nigerian carrier, Air Peace.

The money which was given was distributed among 162 people who visited the Church, with N100, 000 given to each adult and the remaining allotted according to the size of the families.

The spokesperson of SCOAN, Mr. Joseph told the returnees that T.B. Joshua is known for his philanthropy and that is what he did again.

“The man of God is fully aware of your presence even if he is not around and he has instructed that you should be well taken care of. He is also praying for you. This is what he’s known for.”

“You are the second set of people that came back and the first batch was also here last week and the man of God blesses them. So he feels what you are feeling right now and he shares your pains and that is why you are welcome here.”

“By the grace of God, the spirit of God will lead him to do what is best for you. Many of you have lost everything, you came back with nothing even though you properties, businesses are there.”

“The man of God said he cannot afford to close his eyes or turn deaf ears to your plights so with the support of Emmanuel TV Partners, the man of God has given everyone here today as returnees from South Africa the cash sum of N12 million.”

It was a mix of pain and relief for the beneficiaries who looked exhausted as they thanked Prophet T.B Joshua for coming to their rescue.

While giving their testimonies, Nnabuche Wisdom, one of the returnees said he already made up his mind to come back to Nigeria to continue his interior decoration work but he does not have a dime to live in South Africa.

According to the 30-year-old Imo State-born, “I was thinking of escaping South Africa but I do not have any money as I have lost everything due to the xenophobic attacks. On the 12th of this month, I was checking the internet when I saw this industrial machine that I like, it costs N102, 000 but I don’t have the money.”

“But here I am with N100,000 given to me by Prophet T. B. Joshua. I thank God and I thank the man of God,” he added.

Another returnee, Ipaye Joke who is heavily pregnant returned with his husband and their two kids. They got N250,000 to start their life back.

“I have hope to buy baby things for my unborn child and put my children back to school,” she said.