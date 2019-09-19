World Athletics Championships: Check Out Complete List Of Athletes To Represent Nigeria

Nigeria will feature 25 athletes at the upcoming World Athletics Championships scheduled for September 27 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

Concise News reports that in the provisional entry list made available by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) in a statement on Thursday, the association said that 1,928 athletes from 209 teams would be in action.

It said that the 1,928 entries comprised of 1,039 men and 889 women.

The athletes registered for the 100m men are, Raymond Ekevwo, Usheoritse Itsekiri and Divine Oduduru, while Emmanuel Arowolo and Oduduru will feature in the 200m.

Edose Ibadin is the only athlete registered for the 800m, while Rilwan Alonwonle will be slugging it out in the 400m.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi will feature in the shot put, while the 4x100m comprise of Enoch Adegoke, Ogho-Oghene Egwero, Seye Ogunlewe, Arowolo, Ekevwo, Itsekiri and Oduduru.

In the women’s category, Blessing Okagbare will be competing in the 100m and 200m while Patience Okon-George and Favour Ofili will feature in the 400m.

Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume will represent the country in 100m hurdles and long jump respectively, while Oyesade Adetoye and Chioma Onyekwere will compete in the shot put and discus respectively.

Rosemary Chukwuma, Bukola Jasper-Emiabata, Blessing Ogundiran, Mercy Ntia-Obong, Joy Udo-Gabriel, Amusan, Brume and Okagbare would compete in the 4x100m.

Abike Egbeniyi , Blessing Oladoye, Blessing Ovwighoadjebreis, Okon-George and Favour Ofili will compete in the 4x400m.

Wrestling: Adekuoroye qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

In related news, Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Adekuoroye defeated Sun Jong of North Korea 12-2 via technical superiority in the 57kg category to reach the semi finals of the 2019 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was, however, displaced by Japan’s Rusako Kawai, 6-1 in the women’s 57kg semi finals later in the day and will now battle for the bronze medal today (Thursday).