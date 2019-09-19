A Pennsylvania state senator, Michael Folmer, has resigned and has been arrested on charges of child pornography resigned on Wednesday.

Senator Folmer, 63, was charged with sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility after child pornography images were found on his phone, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf called on Folmer, a Republican representing Lebanon County, to resign, calling the charges against the lawmaker “disgusting and beyond comprehension,” NBC News has reported.

Later on Wednesday, leaders of the state Senate said in a statement that Folmer resigned, NBC Philadelphia reported.

A criminal complaint on Folmer said that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip in February from the social media site Tumblr that a user had downloaded at least one image containing child pornography in late 2017.

An investigation began in March and eventually led to the home of Folmer.