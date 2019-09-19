Twitter has been thrown into a rant session over the invitation of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo to an event in the University of Lagos, Concise News reports.

MC Oluomo, who has just been elected the chairman of the NURTW Lagos state chapter is expected to be a special at the event organised by the transport department of the university.

Reacting to this, Twitter users criticised the move, describing it as appropriate.

See some reactions below

If unilag can invite Mc Oluomo for a speech, I won't be surprise if Delsu invites Evans for same pic.twitter.com/tAM6gwThsb — Comically Judicious (@judicious_p) September 19, 2019

UNILAG inviting MC OLUOMO as a special guest. 👀

I thought he is a road union/political thug?

Student will start seeing MC OLUOMO as their role model. 🤗

It’s only in Nigeria somebody who got no degree will be… https://t.co/1A9M4Oqepb — M (@mlog23) September 19, 2019

I hope your response is pure sarcasm because I don't understand the level Mc Oluomo will use to be lecturing on transportation, guy was not a conductor, Danfo driver but because he heads thugs in Oshodi, he's now a consultant. Didn't y'all learn anything from #BUHARI #Netflix? — Ejiro (@ThatIsokoGuy) September 19, 2019

If things continue like this, Mc Oluomo would become Lagos Governor soonest. Then Tony Kabaka would pick Edo governorship form.

🚶🚶🚶 pic.twitter.com/9u4MhNSkWO — Elabor Joe Agbebaku (@ElaborJoe1) September 19, 2019

Why are you all triggered by MC Oluomo invited as a guest for an event about transport ? Let me ask you is your president a graduate? When you answer we would know how to address the issue of MC Oluomo.#thursdaymorning — joyce omatah (@Auntynaira) September 19, 2019

That people are actually defending Mc Oluomo shows that this country appears doomed forever. You can pray to God to bless you as an individual and in your own endeavours but nationally… NIGERIA. WILL. NEVER. GET. BETTER. — Victor B (PhD) (@iamVictorB) September 19, 2019

Plot Twist, The Same People Who Are Claiming Atiku Was Never Convicted Of Any Financial Crime Are The Ones Calling MC Oluomo A Certified Thug. — 🇨🇦🇳🇬 HARD GUY 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@Makavelyy_) September 19, 2019

What exactly would Mc Oluomo talk about? They should just give him the topic – Law and disorder in Lagos, he should not be allowed to speak in English or else 😁 😁 — harbiolarOmo_march (@MisterAbiola) September 19, 2019

Assange was a hacker at age 16 but he pleaded guilty. He started WikiLeaks in 2006. And he was invited to Cambridge in 2015. He wrote at least 3 books. Mc Oluomo pleaded guilty? What company did he start up? What books did he write to show he's knowledgeable? — leyenda 🦅🦅 (@babute_) September 19, 2019

MC Oluomo as "Special Guess" in UNILAG

Nawa ooo.

Nigeria We Hail Thee @Blackdotmandy#mcoluomo https://t.co/zM6XUFfHEh — Delight Fashion & Style (@Delightfashion3) September 19, 2019