MC Oluomo news
MC Oluomo (source: Instagram)

Twitter has been thrown into a rant session over the invitation of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo to an event in the University of Lagos, Concise News reports.

MC Oluomo, who has just been elected the chairman of the NURTW Lagos state chapter is expected to be a special at the event organised by the transport department of the university.

Reacting to this, Twitter users criticised the move, describing it as appropriate.

See some reactions below