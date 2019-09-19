Real Madrid coach has admitted that his lost their Champions League opener to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) because the French side were better, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that PSG mauled the Spanish side 3-0 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

A brace from Argentina striker Angel di Maria and a strike from Thomas Meunier gave Thomas Tuchel’s all three points in the bag.

While speaking after the clash, Zidane admitted that his men lacked intensity against the French outfit.

“They (PSG) were better than us in every department, in the play, in midfield, and the thing that annoys me most is the intensity,” Zidane said.

“It’s difficult if you don’t start strongly. They’re good at creating chances, that’s not what worries me, it’s seeing my team without the necessary intensity at the high level of this competition.

“We knew they were going to press us, but we barely made any impact on the game and we created few chances. We scored two goals but they were ruled out by VAR.”

Real Madrid goalie Thibaut Courtois performed below par in the clash but the French legend has refused to blamed the former Chelsea man.

According to him, “We’re all in the same boat here, I’m not going to single anyone out.

“We have to forget this defeat and focus on the next match, the blame is on everyone when you lose.”

Also, Zidane noted that the club’s greatest challenge was lack of intensity, admitting that his side lost the ball often.

“I think it’s the intensity,” he said. “When there is a loose ball and you put your foot in and you can win duels, [then] you can win matches. That’s the problem for me.”

He admitted that “They were better and they deserved the win and we were worse. If the rhythm isn’t good, it’s very complicated, they pressed us well.”