Toyin Lawani Describes Her Value To Nigeria

Controversial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has said Nigerians should be grateful to have her kind of person in the country, Concise News reports.

She said this via a post on her Instagram page, making it clear that she is at her wits end with those who often criticize her and her children on social media.

The celebrity fashion stylist had a rant session in which she warned online critics to steer clear of attacking her kids, adding that Nigerians are always jealous and looking for people’s downfall.

Lawani stated that Nigerians should be happy to have a creative mind like her in the country.

“You should be happy that you have such a creative mind like me in your f****** country and that’s the truth. Your government is not working. Nothing is working. How many of you can successfully run an empire for years.”

According to Lawani, she has added value to the country by providing employment to physically challenged people so they can fend for their families.

“People come and train from me, from my fashion school, from Canada, from USA, from Norway. That’s me adding value to your dead ass country,” she said.

The mother of two went on to say that a number of Nigerians are bitter and sadistic people filled with hate.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the video, “NIGERIA WILL ALWAYS REMAIN IN RUINS IF ITS PEOPLE DONT CHANGE“