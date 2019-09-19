Nigeria dropped one spot in the latest FIFA ranking for September as the three-time Africa champions, Concise News reports.

In the ranking that was released on the world football governing body’s website on Thursday, Nigeria garnered 1, 482 points on 34th position in the world and maintained 3rd in Africa.

However, in spite of the drop by a spot, Nigeria still occupy the third position on the continent behind Senegal and Tunisia who have 1,546 and 1,493 respectively.

In Africa, the Super Eagles remain unmoved in third place behind Senegal [20th in the world] and Tunisia [29th], while reigning African champions Algeria are fourth [38th] and Morocco fifth [39th].

Djibouti are one of the biggest movers in the rankings, moving nine places upward after defeating Eswatini over two legs to advance to the second round of the World Cup qualifiers for the second time in their history.

Belgium remains in top position with 1752 points, France are second, Brazil third, England fourth and Portugal are fifth.

The next world rankings will be released on 24 October 2019.