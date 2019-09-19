South Africa: Gang Violence Claims 4 More Lives In Cape Town

Authorities on Wednesday reported that gang violence has claimed four more lives in Cape Town, a port city on South Africa’s southwest coast .

Concise News reports that Albert Fritz, Minister for Community Safety in the Western Cape Province said that the incident occurred one day after President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the deployment of troops to fight gangs in the city.

Fritz said that the shooting and killing of four young people took place in Cape Town’s Elsies River community overnight.

According to him, the victims include a 10-year-old girl, two 12-year-old boys and a 19-year-old male, who was allegedly gang-affiliated.

He said that two women, believed to be the mothers of the victims, aged 30 and 33, were wounded in the shooting.

The police, however, said that the suspects fled the scene and no arrests had been made yet.

Ramaphosa authorised the original deployment of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) in mid-July 2019 for a two-month period ending on Monday to help quell rising gang violence which claims dozens of lives every week.

Members of the regular and reserve forces of SANDF undertake operations in cooperation with the police.

They support the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the areas where gangs have spiralled out of control.

Fritz said that the extension of the SANDF deployment should ensure that joint operations between the SAPS (South African Police Service), metro police, law enforcement and other security agencies worked closely to identify, track down, and remove gang leaderships within communities.

“When we fail to combine our resources as state institutions and communities, gang-leaders are not convicted for their crimes and walk freely amongst the innocent and vulnerable.’’

According to Fritz, violence has no place in society and that law enforcement agencies will use every tool at their disposal to safeguard the communities.