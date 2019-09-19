Hip hop singer Onome Onokohwomo better known as Yung6ix was detained in jail in Los Angeles, over alleged theft in a jewelry store.

Yung6ix narrated his ordeal in a post on his Instagram handle, where he claimed to have been racially profiled but ended up in detention.

He said “Was wrongfully accused by kays jewellers. Spent the last few hours wondering if I was gonna be another innocent black man getting f—k by the system.”

The singer who seemed not to be taking his detention issue with levity vowed to file lawsuit for racial profiling.

He said “I’m going to be pressing charges for racial profiling #blacklivesmatter. Jealous out 27th shout to all my J.D’s and everyone who supported my release today.” Yung6ix wrote on his social media page.”

After graduating from high school, Yung6ix pursued a career in music.

He derived his stage name Yung6ix from his high school nickname “6ixty”.