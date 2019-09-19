The Pan-Yoruba group Afenifere has claimed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been rendered useless and irrelevant, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the Economic Management Team previously led by Osinbajo was disbanded on Monday and replaced with an advisory council.

There is also another memo in circulation where President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Osinbajo to get presidential approvals before taking any action over agencies under his (Osinbajo’s) supervision.

Equally, there are unverified reports that the Presidency will strip Osinbajo of control of the Social Investment Programme which houses the TraderMoni Scheme, N-Power, school feeding programme among others.

The Afenifere alleged that Osinbajo’s “ordeal” might be based on permutations ahead of the 2023 elections as well as a misdemeanor.

According to the spokesman of the Afenifere Yinka Odumakin, the group is studying events in the country so as not to muddle up issues.

“We are watching as events unfold. We are studying the situation, but we must also not muddle up issues,” he told The Cable.

“For now, we will not jump into any premature conclusion that this is about 2023 alone.

“We will need more information to know whether it is political or whether there was abuse of office or process.

“But the barrage of the last 48 hours shows that there is something wrong.

“We will wait to have all the facts because we don’t want to say a Yoruba man is being attacked.”

Furthermore, he noted that “They may have had a justifiable reason to do so; but we are taking note of every development and at the appropriate time, we will make our position known.

“But clearly, what has happened is that the VP’s office has been rendered impotent, useless and irrelevant.”