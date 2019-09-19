Pres. Buhari Holds Meeting With Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Concise News reports that the meeting is coming almost twenty-four hours after the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, was directed to proceed on indefinite leave.

A statement issued from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Wednesday, said Oyo-Ita’s indefinite leave was to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The agenda of the meeting is however, unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing the report.

However, according to NAN, the president may be briefed by the service chiefs on the nation’s security developments in preparation for the UN General Assembly engagements.

President Buhari is bid to attend the 74th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 22.

The president’s participation in this year’s gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as it coincides with Nigeria’s Presidency of UNGA.

It would be recalled that on June 4, 2019, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, was unanimously elected as the President of UNGA74.

This marks the second time Nigeria would be occupying that prestigious position following late Maj-Gen. Joseph Garba’s election during UNGA44 in 1989.

The theme for UNGA74 is, “Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion.”

The General Debates will kick off on Tuesday, September 24,during which leaders of delegations will present their National Statements, as well as speak on the theme of the session.

President Buhari is scheduled as Number Five Speaker on the first day of the debates.

He would be expected to underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda, following the renewal of his electoral mandate by majority of Nigerians.

While in New York, the Nigerian leader and members of his delegation are expected to participate in the Climate Action Summit, with the theme, “A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win”.

The summit was convened by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

President Buhari will also participate in the High-Level meeting organized by the President of UNGA74 on Universal Health Coverage, with the theme, “Moving Together to Build a Healthier World”.