A critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration Reno Omokri has condemned the ‘sacking’ of Winifred Oyo-Ita as Head of Civil Service of the Federation, claiming that the president never forgives Concise News understands.

Buhari appointed a Permanent Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry, Folashade Yemi-Esan, on Wednesday as the acting Head of the Civil Service with immediate effect.

Oyo-Ita was reportedly asked to proceed on an indefinite leave to allow conclusion to her trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

But reacting to this development in a tweet, Omokri noted that Oyo-Ita was sacked because she ‘exposed’ the president’s action of recalling sacked pension boss Maina.

Omokri, a former presidential aid, said: “The ONLY reason this woman has been sacked is because General @MBuhari never forgives.”

“He had pencilled her for DISGRACE since the day her memo exposing Buhari as the man behind the recall and promotion of pension thief Maina, leaked.”