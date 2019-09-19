Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Thursday, September 18th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan as the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with immediate effect. Yemi-Esan, who is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, takes over from Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita.

The second batch of 314 Nigerians in South Africa returned to Nigeria on Wednesday night after the renewed xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid country. Concise News gathered that the returnees – comprising adults, children and infants – arrived at the international airport in Lagos around 7:22 p.m. after departing Thambo International Airport, Johannesburg.

The second batch of 314 Nigerians finally left South Africa on Wednesday after a long wait, Concise News has learned. It was gathered that the Air Peace aircraft left the southern African country around 2pm local time. But four passengers, according to a report by Channels TV, were dropped over documentation issues.

Nigerians have condemned the plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to hike charges on transactions, Concise News reports. This news medium reports that the CBN on Tuesday said customers making cash deposits or withdrawals above N500,000 will pay charges starting from Wednesday, September 18, in line with its new policy.

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide on Wednesday said that the issues surrounding the controversial Water Resources Bill may cause another civil war in Nigeria. In a statement signed by its National President, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq, the group said that the bill, which was stood down by the 8th Senate, is now “rearing its ugly face in the 9th Senate.

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspect who reportedly was about to strangle a woman at a hotel in the Mile 4 axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital. The state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing the female groups that protested the recent killing of young women in the state.

The timetable of events for the celebration of the 59th Independence anniversary has been released by the federal government, Concise News reports. Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, made this known in a press release on Wednesday.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Muhammadu Buhari government to immediately lift the siege to the offices of Sahara Reporters and Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR). Concise News had reported that security operatives on Wednesday laid siege to the office of Sahara Reporters and CDHR in Lagos State.

Security operatives on Wednesday laid siege to the office of Sahara Reporters, an online platform, in Lagos state, Concise News reports. According to Sahara Reporters, the presence of security operatives at its office is to stop the plan to stage a protest on Wednesday.

Angel di Maria scored twice against his former employers as Paris St-Germain spanked Real Madrid 3-0 in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday at the Parc de France. Thomas Meunier later completed the trashing of the former European champions on a night they would love to quickly forget.

