Nigeria born duo of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori are set to sign a contract extension with the Chelsea following their remarkable performances in the English Premier League season for the London Club, Concise News reports.

Abraham who is currently the leading scorer in the league with 7 goals spent last season on loan at Aston Villa will earn more than double of his current £50,000-per-week wages with the extension.

Fikayo Tomori who netted one of the contenders for the goal of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend has broken into the Chelsea first team this season and netted his first goal for the club in the 5-2 victory over Wolves. He will also be rewarded with a new deal with his current contract due to expire in 2021.

Both of them are still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles despite playing for Junior Three Lions in the past.