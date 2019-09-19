Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has disclosed that no fewer than 2,667 houses and farmland were destroyed by flood in 17 local government areas of the state, Concise News understands.

The Director-General of NSEMA, Ahmed Inga, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Minna on Thursday.

According to him, roads and bridges were also completely washed away by flooding in those areas.

He stated that poultry, culverts, primary schools, clinics, fish ponds, and health facilities were affected, too.

Noting that the incidents occurred between August and September, he stressed that the agency was still receiving more reports on the flood incidents.

Some of the affected areas, according to him, were Rafi, Gurara, Paikoro, Suleja, Agaie, Katcha, Kontagora, Gbako, and Shiroro. Other affected areas include Bosso, Chanchaga, Mashegu, Edati, Lavun, Lapai and Mokwa.

He added that the report on the incident had been submitted to the governor to provide palliative support to the affected persons.