The National Economic Council (NEC) has proposed a budget of a 100 billion naira for the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

Chairman of the sub-committee on farmer herders crisis, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, disclosed this State House Correspondents on Thursday.

Umahi said that it was agreed that the Federal Government would bear 80 percent of the amount while participating states would support with 20 billion naira and provision of lands for the programme.

He reiterated that states are free to use any animal of their choice in the implementation of the programme and that a date for the effective take-off of the programme will be decided at its next meeting in October.

Also speaking, governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo said that Nigeria has so far lost 1.3 billion dollars worth of crude oil to theft and pipeline vandalism in the first quarter of 2019.

Obaseki who chairs a thirteen man NEC sub-committee mandated to investigate the impact of the attacks on oil installations in the creeks of the Niger Delta, warned that from the committee’s findings, the nation stands to loose as much as 2.7 billion dollars by the end of the year if the situation is not urgently checked.

He disclosed a number of recommendations by the Council to include the need to restructure the maintenance and ownership of pipelines in the country, prosecution of criminals and creation of special court to handle the cases.

The committee according to him also recommended that the NNPC work with the National Intelligence Agency to track countries benefiting from the stolen crude oil.

Concise News had reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the monthly NEC at the State House, Abuja.

Laolu Akande, spokesperson to Osinbajo, noted that state governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor and some members of the Federal Executive Council were in attendance.

NEC is the constitutional body that advises the President on the coordination of the economic affairs of the country.

NEC under the leadership of Prof Osinbajo between 2015 to April 2019 passed 173 resolutions in 38 meetings.

Some of the resolutions include the approval of $650 million seed funding as the Federal Government established the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

NEC also approved Community Policing in Nigeria as well as synergy among security agencies in a bid to improve intelligence gathering and end internal security crises which included kidnapping.

The Council approved the National Transformation Livestock Plan (NLTP) which was launched by the Vice President in Adamawa on September 10.

NEC under Osinbajo’s leadership approved Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) clinics to help MSME with loans, materials and to make the process of doing business easy.