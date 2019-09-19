The N-Power scheme has hailed one of its beneficiaries identified as Gabriel Mesikaye for urging others to show up and do their work with passion, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Gabriel is part of the N-Power Teach arm of the scheme and took to Twitter to urge his fellow beneficiaries to go do better in classes this new academic session.

He also wished other N-Teach beneficiaries scattered across the nation a happy resumption.

“N-Power, you inspire when you work really hard,” he tweeted. “Remember to work on what is right for you this session and just not what you think is easy to do. Happy resumption. Enjoy! Proudly a beneficiary.”

While responding, the N-Power scheme retweeted his comment, saying: “We are absolutely proud of you Gabriel. Well done. Great job.”