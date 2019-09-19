The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s N-Power scheme as “working”, Concise News reports.

Governor Mohammed was speaking on ‘Economy of States (Bauchi In Focus)’ on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily recently.

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi on Wednesday on his verified Twitter account shared a clip of the politician applauding the ruling government’s initiative.

“Some of these Federal Governmnet programes are working, especially social investment programme,” Mohammed says.

“I’m very happy with it because the N-Power is working.

“At least, that is the only solace for the graduates where they find some form of employment.

“And of course I must also say the World Bank and the multilateral agencies are helping us.

“We are going to give hundred thousand youths ten ten thousand (naira) at least to have something that they will be getting every month.

“And that is through the centralisation of the multilateral agencies helping us to do away with poverty.

“But the federal govenrmnet’s social investment programme, if it is well accepted by the state, and built upon by the state, definitely, it will bring people out of poverty.”

Watch the video below:

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed (PDP) offers fulsome praise for President @MBuhari’s (and APC’s) Social Investment Programme. Rising above partisan differences to acknowledge what’s working. And that’s also because the SIP, like all other @MBuhari initiatives, is for EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/FJdYLtzxJA — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) September 18, 2019

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the scheme as one of its major achievements.

Beneficiaries do not need high-wire connections as the screening process was largely transparent and efficient.

Headquartered under the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, N-Teach is the most popular of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP), which also focuses on health, agriculture and public finance.

Due to the deficiency in the number of teaching staff in public schools, many “unemployed graduates” were deployed to schools in order to complement the efforts of the staff on ground.

In 2016 when the N-Power programme started, 200,000 beneficiaries were selected and deployed to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) out of about 700,000 Nigerian graduates who reportedly applied.

Two batches have been recruited since the launch of the programme in 2016.

Meanwhile, speaking about his administration’s agenda, Governor Mohammed lamented that the previous administration looted the state’s treasury.

He, therefore stated that he is working towards improving the standards of living of the people.