N-Power Makes Bold Claim About Scheme

The Nigerian Government’s N-Power scheme has claimed that all 774 local government areas in the country has felt the impact of the programme since its inception in 2016, Concise News reports.

In partnership with State Governments, young Nigerians were deployed to public primary schools (N-Teach), primary healthcare centres (N-Health) and in agriculture development project centres (N-Agro) in all the Local Government Areas in Nigeria, the official Twitter handle of the scheme states on Thursday.

According to the update, “the strategy has been to use the large volunteer workforce to address some of the perennial problems that beset our (Nigeria’s) unmanned classrooms due to low teacher to pupil ratio in schools; high rate of preventable diseases; lack of science and knowledge to bolster agriculture production.”

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the scheme as one of its major achievements.

Beneficiaries do not need high-wire connections as the screening process was largely transparent and efficient.

Headquartered under the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, N-Teach is the most popular of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP), which also focuses on health, agriculture and public finance.

Due to the deficiency in the number of teaching staff in public schools, many “unemployed graduates” were deployed to schools in order to complement the efforts of the staff on ground.

In 2016 when the N-Power programme started, 200,000 beneficiaries were selected and deployed to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) out of about 700,000 Nigerian graduates who reportedly applied.

Two batches have been recruited since the launch of the programme in 2016.