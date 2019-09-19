Welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Thursday, September 19, 2019, on Concise News.

1. N-Power: How Osinbajo Stormed Situation Room (Throwback Photos)

N-Power has shared throwback photos of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to the scheme’s Situation Room in 2017, Concise News reports.

In a post on its official handle, Thursday, this news medium reports that the N-Power scheme posted photos of Osinbajo’s visit to the Room.

The scheme narrated how Osinbajo wanted to know how things work in the N-Power Situation Room during the visit.

It noted that he also read up stories of how the scheme has been able to transform the lives of the average Nigerians who are beneficiaries. More details here.

2. N-Power Scheme Hails Beneficiary (See Why)

The N-Power scheme has hailed one of its beneficiaries identified as Gabriel Mesikaye for urging others to show up and do their work with passion, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Gabriel is part of the N-Power Teach arm of the scheme and took to Twitter to urge his fellow beneficiaries to go do better in classes this new academic session.

He also wished other N-Teach beneficiaries scattered across the nation a happy resumption.

“N-Power, you inspire when you work really hard,” he tweeted. “Remember to work on what is right for you this session and just not what you think is easy to do. Happy resumption. Enjoy! Proudly a beneficiary.” Details here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-Power news on Concise News. Be sure we’d keep you updated on N-Power issues!