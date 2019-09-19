N-Power has shared throwback photos of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to the scheme’s Situation Room in 2017, Concise News reports.

In a post on its official handle, Thursday, this news medium reports that the N-Power scheme posted photos of Osinbajo’s visit to the Room.

The scheme narrated how Osinbajo wanted to know how things work in the N-Power Situation Room during the visit.

It noted that he also read up stories of how the scheme has been able to transform the lives of the average Nigerians who are beneficiaries.

“#ThrowbackThursday to when Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo visited the N-Power Situation Room in 2017,” the post read.

“And typical of him, he wanted a first hand experience of how the back-end process works.

“The Vice-President stopped by our #MuchMore wall. He read about restored dignity for individuals and families who have been lifted up by the contribution our young citizens are now able to make in their communities.”

It added that “Every local government in Nigeria has felt the impact of N-Power. In partnership with State Governments, young Nigerians were deployed to public primary schools, primary healthcare centres and in agriculture development project centres in all the Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

“The strategy has been to use the large volunteer workforce to address some of the perennial problems that beset our unmanned classrooms due to low teacher to pupil ratio in schools; high rate of preventable diseases; lack of science and knowledge to bolster agric production.”

The N-Power scheme empowers 500,000 Nigerians in teaching, IT and agriculture and was started in 2016 by the President Muhammadu Buhari government.