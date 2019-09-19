Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has apologised to her fans and families over the heated drama with her colleague, Toyin Abraham, Concise News reports.

The duo have been at loggerheads since Anjorin alleged that Abraham operated other private Instagram accounts to shade her colleagues.

She also accused Abraham of leaking damaging reports about her to blogs after she was reportedly held on drug peddling suspicions during her recent trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They have since then shaded each other on social media platform, as well as filing lawsuits for defamation of character.

However, Anjorin took to her Instagram handle to apologise to her fans for trading words with Abraham.

“I want to tell you guys that I know I have cost you so much worries and pain. I’m so sorry. I mean my people, my fans, my family,” she said.

“I would never stoop so low to start trouble unnecessarily but later you will see the reason why I’m doing this,” she said.

She further noted that Abraham employs people to shade her colleagues on social media platforms.