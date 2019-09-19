Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Thursday September 19th, 2019.

Biafra: UN Hosts IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu In ‘Productive’ Meeting (Photo)

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that he held a meeting with United Nations (UN) officials in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday September 18, 2019, Concise News reports.

It would be recalled that Kanu had earlier announced ‘a vital meeting’ with UN.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Wednesday: “I thank our hosts, United Nations officials for a productive meeting today at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland. Join me on Facebook Live now for a live broadcast.

Date: September 18, 2019

Time: Now.”

Read more here.

Pro-Biafra Group Drags Obasanjo, Gowon To Court (See Why)

A pro-Biafra group, Customary Government of the Indigenous People of Biafra (CG-IPOB) is dragging former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, rtd, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to Federal High Court Enugu, Concise News reports.

In suit No. FHC/EN/CS/103/2019, coming up on October 2, 2019 the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, the group wants the court to decide on issues relating to self-determination, regional autonomy, and roles the respondents played during the civil war, referendum, among other things.

The plaintiff is also seeking redress on issues bordering on the enforcement of rights of ‘Biafrans’ in their lawful pursuit for self-determination, referendum and right to establish an autonomous Biafran State within the Nigerian State as practiced by the Scots in the United Kingdom. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.