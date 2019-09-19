Welcome to the roundup of the latest UEFA Champions League news update for today Thursday, September 19th, 2019 on Concise News.

1. Champions League: PSG Humiliate Zidane’s Real Madrid

Angel di Maria scored twice against his former employers as Paris St-Germain spanked Real Madrid 3-0 in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday at the Parc de France.

Thomas Meunier later completed the trashing of the former European champions on a night they would love to quickly forget.

2. UCL: Why Real Madrid Lost To PSG, Zidane Opens Up

Real Madrid coach has admitted that his lost their Champions League opener to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) because the French side were better, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that PSG mauled the Spanish side 3-0 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night. More details here.

3. Champions League: Tottenham Squander 2-0 Lead In Olympiakos Draw

Premier League side Tottenham played out a 2-2 draw at Olympiakos after leading 2-0 in their Champions League Group B opener in Greece on Wednesday.

Two goals in four first-half minutes put Spurs in control, with Harry Kane opening the scoring from the penalty spot before Lucas Moura's scorching 20-yard finish.

4. Olympiacos vs Tottenham: Pochettino Reveals Why Spurs Were Held

Following their 2-2 draw with Olympiacos in their Champions League opener, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has accused his players of failing to ‘respect’ his gameplan.

First-half goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura gave Spurs a 2-0 lead in Greece but Daniel Podence put one back before the break.

5. Champions League: Manchester City Lay Down Marker At Shakhtar Donetsk

After a shocking defeat to Norwich City in the English Premier League, Manchester City bounced back as they begin their Champions League campaign in style with a deserved victory at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring midway through the first half, after Ilkay Gundogan's curling shot came back off the post.

6. Champions League: Atletico Hold Juventus In Dramatic Comeback

Substitute Hector Herrera scored a 90th-minute leveler to complete a fightback from Atletico Madrid in their 2-2 draw with Juventus in a Champions League Group D opener on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado fired home a delightful opening goal, before a header by France's World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi made it 2-0.

7. Champions League: Liverpool Star Quits ‘Circle’ Following Napoli Defeat

Liverpool star, Andy Robertson has quit Twitter circle after social media insults hauled at him following his club’s 2-0 defeat at Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that the 25-year-old gave away a controversial late penalty with the scores level. He was adjudged to have brought down Jose Callejon in the box. More.

