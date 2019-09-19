Ghanaian stand-up comedian Benson Boateng popularly known as Funny face has said that 60% of his country’s population is made up of 60% witches.

Funnyface in a recent interview lamented his large number of followers on Instagram and facebook, describing them as inactive.

According to the comedian, a research he made revealed that most Ghanaians are not happy for people who struggle to make it in life.

He said: “60% of Ghanaians are witches whiles 40% of them are people who will want you to succeed in what they do. In Ghana they won’t push you and when you are pushing

yourself too they will fight you”.

The comedian is widely known for his role in TV3 Ghana’s sitcom Chorkor Trotro and also known as SwagOn-Papa.