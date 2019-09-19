FUOYE Calls Researchers To Dispense Knowledge

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), on Thursday, charged researchers and teachers to become dispensers of knowledge, Concise News gathered.

FUOYE Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, gave this charge at a five-day national training workshop being held at the university’s Faculty of Science conference room in Oye-Ekiti.

The training workshop is entitled: “Enhancing Crop Nutrition and Soil Water Management and Technology Transfer in Irrigated Systems for Increased Food Production and Income Generation”.

In his address, Soremekun stressed the need for the university to quickly link up with similar policies in the international system, which could further enhance the teaching skills of university lecturers.

He lauded the ingenuity of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina for attracting such a commendable programme to the university.

The vice-chancellor charged teachers and researchers to keep a culture of ensuring that they give a global edge to the scholars in FUOYE.

He stated his administration’ determination to incorporate a sustained collaboration with the University of ‎Liege, a Belgian based university, which specialises in tropical agriculture.

Soremekun charged them to also transfer the knowledge gained from the training to the students, so as to aid research and most importantly, improve community service development.

The vice-chancellor thanked the guest lecturer of the programme, Prof. Joost Wellens for honouring the invitation to educate researchers as an authority in Food Security.