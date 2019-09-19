Iranian women will now be allowed into stadiums to watch men play football, a statement by the country’s Sports Minister, Masoud Soltanifar said.

According to Soltanifar in the statement released on Thursday, there will be extra security measures for the women to ensure they get out of stadiums safely.

“All necessary preparations have been made so that women, initially however only for international games, can come into the football stadiums,” he said.

“At the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, where Iran play most of their matches and are due to host World Cup qualifiers from next month, separate entrances, stands and toilets have been prepared.”

Since four decades Iranian women have not been allowed to watch football games in stadiums.

A lady recently set herself on fire and died as a protest to being handed a jail term for trying to watch a club football match.

The Iranian President Hassan Rowhani had favoured the lifting of the ban but was constrained by the country’s strong clergy.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had expressed hopes that the ban will be lifted in the Middle East nation.

“I am hopeful that the Iranian Federation and the Iranian authorities were receptive to our repeated calls to address this unacceptable situation. Our position is clear and firm” he noted.

“Women have to be allowed into football stadiums in Iran. We understand some steps and processes need to be taken before this is done properly and safely but now is the moment to change things.

“FIFA is expecting positive developments starting in the next Iran home match in October.”