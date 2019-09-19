Academy graduates Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka scored as Arsenal defeat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 to begin their Europa League campaign with an impressive start.

Concise News gathered that Willock put the Gunners in front with a deflected shot in the first half before Saka smashed in a second in the 85th minute.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a third two minutes later as Arsenal ended their three-game winless run.

The Gunners had created further chances but also relied on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to come to the aid of their fragile defence.

The Argentine produced excellent low saves to deny Filip Kostic and Andre Silva in the first half.

The second period was frantic in front of a vociferous home crowd with Arsenal’s late goals only coming after Dominik Kohr was shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul.