Coach Imama Amapakabo has named the 20 players who will fly Nigeria’s flag at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying match against Togo in Lome.

Concise News reports that the Super Eagles B team are expected to trade tackles with the Sparrow Hawks on Sunday.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed the names of the players in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“First choice in goal Adamu Abubakar is joined by Super Eagles’ goaltender Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Enyimba’s Theophilus Afelokhai, as well as defenders Olisah Ndah, John Lazarus, Etboy Akpan and Ebube Duru.

“There are also ace forward Ndifreke Effiong (who netted two of the five goals that condemned Sudan to the scrap heap in the final round of the U23 AFCON qualifying series), Mfon Udoh and Tosin Omoyele.

“The delegation will fly out of Abuja on Friday to Lome, where they face the Sparrow Hawks at the Stade de Kegue as from 4pm on Sunday,” he said.

20 EAGLES B FOR TOGO

Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC); Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Olisah Ndah (Remo Stars); Denis Okon (Akwa United); Stephen Manyo (Enyimba FC); John Lazarus (Lobi Stars).

Etboy Akpan (Akwa United); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars); Oluwadamilare Olatunji (Enyimba FC); Fatai Gbadamosi (Shooting Stars); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Seth Mayi (Remo Stars)

William Ukeme (Wikki Tourists); Samuel Matthias (Akwa United); Chisom Orji (Collin Edwin Academy); Mfon Udoh (Akwa United)

Reuben Bala (Enyimba FC); Tosin Omoyele (Plateau United); Sikiru Alimi (Lobi Stars); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC).

The Super Eagles B will leave Nigeria for Lome on Friday for the first leg of the 2020 African Nations Championship against Togo.

The game holds on Sunday at the Stade de Kegue, Lome.

Match officials for the game are Adissa Ligali, who will serve as the referee, while Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich, Kodjori Sylvain Ogoudedji and Seraphin Sourou Adounsi Sourou, all from Benin Republic will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Frederick Eric Crentsil from Ghana will be the match commissioner.

Nigeria placed second at the last edition of the CHAN in 2018, after losing 4-0 to Morocco in the final.

The 2020 edition of the CHAN will hold in Cameroon in June 2020.