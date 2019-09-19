The House of Representatives on Thursday suspended the directive issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday regarding the commencement of Cashless policy in some states.

The decision followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Benjamin Kalu that the policy may have “negative impacts on micro, mini, small and medium enterprises.”

The newly-introduced charges on bank deposit by the CBN commenced on Wednesday, September 18.

It was gathered that the objective of the “transaction fees” is to give vent to the Central Bank’s policy designed to reduce cash in use.

This was disclosed by the CBN Director, Payments System Management, Sam Okojere on Tuesday.

Concise News also learned that the transactions will attract three percent processing fees for withdrawals; as well as two percent processing fees for lodgments above N500,000 for individual accounts.

Corporate accounts will attract five percent processing fees for withdrawals and a three percent processing fee for lodgments above N3 million.

The CBN revealed that the charges will only apply in Lagos; Ogun; Kano; Abia; Anambra; Rivers; as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, in a motion moved on Thursday, September 19, by Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (APC, Abia); the House of Reps explained that the policy may have “negative impacts on micro, mini, small and medium enterprises.”

This situation according to the motion by Kalu may come with the attendant consequences of security challenges due to business owners resorting to carrying cash rather than banking it.

The statement further stated that the policy “is aimed at enriching Nigerian Money Deposit Banks owned by a privileged few; without any known financial contribution to the consolidated revenue fund of the federation.”

The House of Reps further criticized the CBN of not prioritizing the needs of the citizenry before promulgating the directive “even as Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution provides for the security and welfare of the people.”

As a result; the House urged the CBN to “suspend the implementation of the cashless policy on deposits until the extensive consultative process is concluded.”

It also mandated the Committee on Banking and Currency to interface with the CBN.

This is to ascertain the actual need and relevance of the policy considering the prevailing economic condition of the country.