An ex-Super Eagles star Nwankwo Kanu has hailed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for fixing a match between the team and Brazil.

Concise News had reported that Nigeria and Brazil will square off in a friendly on October 13th in Singapore.

Although coach Gernot Rohr had wanted to play against an African side after the side’s 2-2 draw with Ukraine, the NFF said it could not pass up the opportunity of facing the South Americans.

While speaking ahead of the clash, Kanu who featured for Arsenal, described it as a good time to try out new players.

Also, he lauded the team for the draw against Ukraine, describing it as a fantastic game.

“The last friendly was fantastic. The team looked new to me and I must commend their performance,” he told AOIFootball.

“And that of Brazil slated for October is also a good top friendly and it is good to try other players.”

The former footballer is popularly known as Papilo and was instrumental ((he scored twice) to Nigeria’s 4-3 win over Brazil at the semi-final of the male football event at the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta.

Nigeria last played Brazil in 2003 at the opening of the National Stadium in Abuja. It ended 0-3 in the Selecao’s favour that day.