No fewer than nine people have been reportedly killed in Maiduguri, Borno State, following the attack on a farm at Ajilari community in Mere area of the state.

Concise News gathered that those killed were working on a farm when the insurgents stormed the area.

Residents around the area of Gomari ward, close to Ajilari community, said those who were abducted were mostly young men they believe may be used by the insurgents as foot soldiers.

However, the Nigerian Army has dismissed claims of pandemonium in the state.

A statement from the spokesman for the 7 Division Nigeria Army, Col. Ado Isa, said the information circulating on social media revealed that some mischievous elements were insinuating and peddling rumours of ‘terrorists’ plan to execute deadly attacks on some select populated areas and key facilities in Maiduguri town and neighboring areas in order to cause panic and inflict casualty on innocent Nigerians.

“Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, assures the public that necessary measures have been put in place to checkmate the purported evil plans of the criminals,” the statement read.

“Accordingly, troops in the Theatre, have been committed to ensuring movements and activities of the marauders are effectively thwarted.

“Troops are also in staging positions in line with the Super Camp Concept to destroy the bandits whenever they are seen.

“Consequently, members of the public are urged to disregard the rumour of ‘deadly attacks’ on Maiduguri and environs.

“The fake news is circulated by mischievous elements and other collaborators of the criminals with the aim to instill fear and panic in the minds of the people as well as to sabotage the efforts of the military and other security agencies in the struggle to end the menace.

“Members of the public are therefore enjoined to disregard the alleged attacks on Maiduguri city and environs and go about their routine lawful businesses without fear or hindrance.

“The public is also advised to be more vigilant and report unusual/suspicious presence or movements of persons especially at important public places like markets, schools, mosques, and churches as well as venues for occasions to security agencies.”