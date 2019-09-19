Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has spoken on a protest held against him by some members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN)

Concise News earlier reported that the NYCN held the protest at the headquarters of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The group described Bobrisky as a negative influence on the youths, while displaying various placards bearing different inscriptions.

On his part, Director-General of NCAC, Segun Runsewe, who received the youths, commended them for taking the bold step against the Bobrisky.

Reacting to the protest in a comment section on Instagram, Bobrisky declared that he was avoiding trouble, while claiming he did not see a clip of the protest.

In a post he shared on his handle, a fan commented, saying “Bob you are now a national problem lol paid lazy youths are protesting against you oo”

Responding, the 28-year-old said: “you want to put ,e in trouble pls o I no see any video”

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested on his 28 birthday, August 31, days after he slammed Runsewe who called him a national disgrace.

Reacting to Runsewe’s comments, Bobrisky said the DG’s level was below his level.

“I heard someone in the govt talked about me few days ago. Please tell him [sic] am waiting for him, is then he will know i roll with with [sic] his boss in the government not someone in [sic] his level,” Bobrisky had said.