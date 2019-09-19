Biafra: UN Hosts IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu In 'Productive' Meeting (Photo)

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that he held a meeting with United Nations (UN) officials in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday September 18, 2019, Concise News reports.

It would be recalled that Kanu had earlier announced ‘a vital meeting’ with UN.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Wednesday: “I thank our hosts, United Nations officials for a productive meeting today at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland. Join me on Facebook Live now for a live broadcast.

Date: September 18, 2019

Time: Now.”

I thank our hosts, United Nations officials for a productive meeting today at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Join me on Facebook Live now for a live broadcast.

Date: September 18, 2019

Time: Now pic.twitter.com/g3TO8Y3uIq — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) September 18, 2019

The outspoken activist presented a paper at the European Union (EU) Parliament in Brussels, Belgium last Tuesday – on invitation.

There, he slammed Nigeria as “the problem“, while also accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of unfairly branding IPOB a terrorist organization.

He reiterated that the quest to restore Biafra is ‘unstoppable’.

No plan to arrest Nnamdi Kanu’s father – ABIA CP

Meanwhile, the Abia State Police Command has said it has no plan to arrest the father of Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB had at the weekend raised alarm about the presence of policemen at Kanu’s home, Afara, Umuahia.

The proscribed group had claimed that Kanu’s father was the target of the Police as he reportedly arrived his compound, two years after it was invaded by soldiers.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon said “What IPOB has given to you people is completely false.

“As a matter of fact, we received intelligence report that IPOB is going to have a meeting in Nnamdi Kanu’s house.

“They prepared also for a protest over the alleged killing of their members during the operation Python Dance and as an organization that is charged with maintenance of law and order and to ensure peace, based on the intelligence that we gathered, we have to fortify the already existing police points within the area which has been there for the past two years.

“All what we did is to put in more number of police in that area to ensure that there is peace in that area.

“No policeman entered Nnamdi Kanu’s house or his father’s house.

“The police didn’t even know whether Nnamdi Kanu’s father is at home or not. Under what offence will the police go to arrest Nnamdi Kanu’s father, a 90-years-old man?

“If police is to arrest anyone, it is Nnamdi Kanu because he has been declared wanted and not the father.

“It is a mere propaganda or blackmail to win the sympathy of the Igbos by the IPOB.

“Remember that IPOB has been proscribed by law and they remain proscribed.

“Any of their activities is illegal. If we get intelligence of their gathering which will disrupt the peace of the area, I don’t think that we should sit back and look at them disturbing the peace of the area,” Okon said.