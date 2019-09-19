The Ndigbo are behind the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) Ralph Uwazuruike, Concise News reports.

This statement came from the Coordinator of the Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) Larry Odinma in Aba, Abia State at the 20th anniversary of MASSOB.

According to Odimma, most Igbo leaders are having with the peaceful approach to the Biafra agitation adopted by Uwazuruike unlike other pro-Biafra groups.

He added that the BIM had also adopted the same approach, saying they the group has won international partnerships due to that.

The banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had last month attacked a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany.

However, Odimma warned that assaulting prominent Igbo people will backfire in the agitation for Biafra

According to him, “we are marking the 20th anniversary of Biafra, which Chief Ralph Uwazuruike launched on September 13, 1999.

“You can recall that before then, it was a taboo to mention the word ‘Biafra’ in Nigeria. “The struggle to actualise Biafra has gone from strength to strength.”

He said “Eminent personalities in Igbo land, including those from Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa States, are solidly behind Chief Uwazuruike to achieve Biafra. We also have the support of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”

Pro-Biafra Group Sues Former Leaders

Concise News had reported that a pro-Biafra group, Customary Government of the Indigenous People of Biafra (CG-IPOB) has dragged General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), Olusegun Obasanjo and Abubakar Malami to Federal High Court Enugu.

In suit No. FHC/EN/CS/103/2019, coming up on October 2, 2019 at the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, the group wants the court to decide on issues relating to self-determination, regional autonomy, and roles the respondents played during the civil war, referendum, among other matters.

The plaintiff is also seeking redress on issues bordering on the enforcement of rights of ‘Biafrans’ in their lawful pursuit for self-determination, referendum and right to establish an autonomous Biafran State within the Nigerian State as practiced by the Scots in the United Kingdom.