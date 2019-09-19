The banned Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has told the United Nations that it is against the Nigerian government for several issues, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the leader of the pro-Biafra group and a delegation were recently in a series of meeting with various agencies of the United Nations (UN) in its Geneva, Switzerland headquarters.

In a statement by IPOB, it noted that its leader Kanu was welcomed by “a congregation of Biafrans who, on seeing their leader, began to chant his eulogy.”

It said Kanu was accompanied by his deputy, Uche Mefor; Head of Directorate of State of IPOB Chika Edoziem; the Head of Finance, Nnennaya Anya, and other top IPOB shots.

IPOB said Nnamdi Kanu listed some of the issues the group has against the Nigerian government to include the alleged “incessant killing of Biafrans in their own land by terrorist Fulani herdsmen; extortion and killing of Biafran motorcyclists and commercial drivers by the Nigeria Army and police over refusal to give #50 bribery.”

Others are the alleged “killing of Biafrans in the Northern hemisphere by Islamic extremists, and “disfranchising Biafrans in the western part of the country as well as in the North.”

Furthermore, IPOB claimed that they are not happy with the “illegal take-over of Biafrans’ property by Lagos State government, systematic oppression and economic emasculation of the Biafran, forceful Islamization of the country as currently constituted, illegal detention of unarmed agitators, flagrant contempt of court orders, and incessant abduction and extrajudicial killings of IPOB family members.”

No Arrest

Meanwhile, the Abia State Police Command has said it has no plan to arrest the father of Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB had at the weekend raised alarm about the presence of policemen at Kanu’s home, Afara, Umuahia.