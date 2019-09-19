2face Idibia, Larry Gaga paid a surprise visit to Big Brother’s housemates on Thursday night to celebrate his birthday, Concise News reports.

The housemates screamed in excitement as they welcomed 2face Idibia and the other visitors into the house.

Recalls that award-winning Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy has also paid a surprise visit to Big Brother Naija housemates.

Kaffy was the second set of Nigerian celebrities to visit the housemates.

Weeks ago, Super Eagles stars, John Ogu and Oghenekaro Etebo stormed BBNaija, House.

The stars were received by housemates as they began Friday arena games.

See video below;