Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Thursday, September 19, 2019.

It was all drama in the BBNaija house, as a bunch of plantains belonging to the housemates went missing after Tuesday's task, Concise News reports. The drama began when Omashola needed to fry plantain as a supplement to his rice and could not find it.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Seyi has got himself a private jet dinner in the sky, after displaying his sense of creativity in record time Concise News reports. The housemates were on Tuesday, September 17, given the task to deliver a three-minute presentation in form of poetry, song, spoken word, rap or short play on the topic ‘Make Your Living Better’.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Tacha and Seyi have again hurled abusive words at each other, despite avoiding each other for some days, Concise News reports. The duo who earlier gave their fans the impression that they were going to spice up the show with their intimate friendship have for some time been at rifts with each other

While the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem edition is still on, housemates Tacha and Frodd have been gifted first movie roles, Concise News understands. This was revealed by Nollywood producer and director Victor Okpalan in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 17.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website