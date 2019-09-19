Latest love interests, Elozonam and Diane have again given viewers a topic of discussion after they were spotted rocking each other while in the head of house room.

Concise News understands that the duo was dancing to physically attached to each other while listening to “Azanam” by Slimcase.

Recalls that Elozonam, on Monday, won the Head of House challenge and he decided to share the luxurious HOH bedroom with his love interest, Diane.

While in the room, both parties who are yet to make their relationship official were seen dancing closely against each other with the female housemate whining and grinding her waist against her colleague.

Before now, Elozonam and Diane were spotted making suspicious moves when he suddenly stretched his arm to the latter then he proceeded to make some movements like he was touching some sensational parts of her body.

Recall the lady had dropped a bombshell when she revealed she was still a virgin, adding that she would die if she had sex before marriage.