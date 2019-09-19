Annie Idibia Celebrates Her Husband, 2face

Annie Idibia, the wife of legendary singer, 2face, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband, who turned 44-year-old on Wednesday, September 18th.

Annie stated that although their love isn’t perfect, one thing she is sure of is that they both can’t live without each other.

She described the multi-award-winning singer as one whose patience and tolerance have been key in sustaining their marriage.

Annie Idibia went further to apologise for all of her wrongs as she described him as her world.

She wrote, “Our love isn’t perfect ! But one thing i am 1000% sure of is we CANT live without each other!!! Together we are STRONGER! No One Could Have ever love me the way u to do!

“lawwwwwdddd you make me laugh out LOUDDDD so much all the damnnn time 😂🙈 !! Thanks for filling our home with so much laughter and happiness! gosh! i know i push all your every buttons🤦🏾‍♀️ by now i 4 don get black eye 😂with my sharp mouth )but your patient is overwhelming, your Love is sooo HEALING 😩♥️ .

“For all the times i made u sad “I AM SORRY “😩 For all the times i didn’t listen “I AM SORRY” For all the times i doubted You “I AM SORRY “ And All The Times i didn’t love u enough “I AM SORRY” I L O V E U💕 H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y My World.”