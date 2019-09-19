Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has hailed the judgement of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo which affirmed his victory in the March 9 governorship election.

Speaking on Thursday through his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, called on the opposition in the state to join him in developing the state.

The governor said, “To my fellow brothers and sisters on the opposite end of the political divide, I am extending my hand of fellowship again to join me in building a state that would be the pride of us all –an economically viable, infrastructurally developed, morally sound and forward-looking state where the abiding cords of our unity and brotherhood will be strengthened.”

“In every political contest, a winner must emerge and the loser must accept the verdict of the people.

“The Akwa Ibom people have spoken; they spoke loudly and clearly on March 9, 2019, by overwhelmingly re-electing me to a second term,” he added.

According to Governor Emmanuel, the time has come for the people to come together and move the state forward.

He noted that the ‘Completion Agenda’ was an Akwa Ibom Agenda, stressing that the people must all be invested in its execution.

The governor further commended the Tribunal’s judgement and dedicated his victory to God and the good people the state.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to thank our only God who saw us through the campaigns, the elections and the victory without any loss of lives.

“This could only have happened because we believe in God and His presence and guidance has never departed and will never depart from this State.”

“To you, my dear and great Akwaibomites, thank you for the love, faith, belief and trust you have shown me, your prayers and hope in my capacity to take this state to a place and point that would stand out as a source of reference in what an inspired and people-centric governance can and should be,” Emmanuel added.