Akon Signs Olamide Into Konvict Music? (Video)

Veteran international singer Akon has signed Olamide, Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss Olamide to Konvict music, Concise news reports.

Akon made this known during an interview on an American radio show, adding that new music with the rapper will be dropping soon.

It is understood that the label houses Lady Gaga, amongst other top acts.

This is coming after Akon announced that he had signed Davido and Wizkid at some point.

He revealed that many do not like to keep to their side of the deal in a contract.

