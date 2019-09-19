Irish firm Process & Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) has said it will continue its efforts to identify and seize Nigerian assets, Concise News reports.

P&ID disclosed this in a statement on Thursday through their lawyers, Andrew Stafford Q.C. of Kobre & Kim.

Concise News had reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday convicted staff of the firm who were arraigned on allegations of fraudulent involvement in the 2010 contract between the Nigerian government and P&ID.

The court also ordered the Irish firm to forfeit all its assets to the Nigerian government.

The court gave its ruling after the suspects on Thursday pleaded guilty to an 11-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suspects are Muhammad Kuchazi, said to be a commercial director with P&ID incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and Adamu Usman, who was described as a director of the firm in Nigeria.

Speaking further on the judgement, the firm accused the Nigerian government of carrying out a targeted campaign of unlawful and illegal detentions aimed at innocent individuals associated with the company.

The company said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration continued to show no willingness to negotiate in good faith in order to find “a reasonable resolution to the debt.”

The statement said: “The Nigerian government, through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, is carrying out a targeted campaign of detentions aimed at individuals associated with P&ID and the US $9.6bn arbitration award P&ID has won against Nigeria.

“The detentions are illegal, and appear to be aimed at coercing false testimony to support Nigeria’s claim that P&ID’s award is a fraud. Nigeria’s Attorney General Abubakar Malami has acknowledged that his aim is to provoke global opposition against P&ID, by undertaking these attacks.

“P&ID calls on the government of Nigeria to accept its responsibilities under the law, and to cease the unlawful detentions.”

P&ID added that “we will continue its efforts to identify and seize Nigerian assets to satisfy the debt as soon as possible.”