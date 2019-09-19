President Muhammadu Buhari will leave the country for New York, the US on Sunday for the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that the 74th UNGA opened on Tuesday, Sept. 17, with a statement from the Presidency revealing that Buhari will speak on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

According to the statement, the Nigerian leader will be accompanied to the UNGA by some governors and ministers including Geoffrey Onyeama.

“The President’s participation at this year’s gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as it coincides with Nigeria’s Presidency of UNGA,” the statement added.

“Recall that on June 4, 2019, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, was unanimously elected as the President of UNGA – an indication of Nigeria’s high esteem in global reckoning.

“This marks the second time Nigeria would be occupying that prestigious position following late Maj-Gen. Joseph Nanven Garba’s election during UNGA44 in 1989.

“The theme for UNGA-74 is, “Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion.”

It noted that “The General Debates will kick off on Tuesday, September 24 during which leaders of delegations will present their National Statements as well as speak to the theme of the session.

“President Buhari is scheduled as Number Five Speaker on the first day of the debates – another plus for Nigeria as most world leaders will be listening in the General Assembly Hall while the global audience watches on live television.

“The President is expected to underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda following the renewal of his electoral mandate by majority of Nigerians. He will also reaffirm Nigeria’s position on salient global issues.”

Buhari and his delegation will take part in the Climate Action Summit with the theme, “A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win,” put together by the UN Secretary-General Aantonio Guterres.

Also, they will participate in these events:

– High-Level meeting organized by the President of UNGA on Universal Health Coverage with the theme, “Moving Together to Build a Healthier World.”

– UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

– High-Level Dialogue on Financial Development

– High-Level Meeting to Commemorate and Promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Furthermore, Buhari will have bilateral meetings with some leaders of other delegations; CEOs of large companies interested in investing in the country; Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates on sustaining the polio-free campaign; and other issues on human capital projects and development.

Buhari will be accompanied to the UNGA by Governors Abdullahi Sule, Atiku Bagudu and Adegboyega Oyetola of Nasarawa, Kebbi and Osun States respectively; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmoud; Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

He will also meet with a select group of top America-based Nigerian businessmen and potential investors.