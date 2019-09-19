Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, better known as 2baba, has revealed that his children are his greatest achievement as he celebrates 20 years in music industry.

In an interview with DailyPost, 2baba said that his children were his biggest achievement because they give him inspiration.

He said: “My biggest achievement? Na my kids oo. They inspire and motivate me.”

Speaking on the possibility of Plantashun Boiz gracing the celebration, 2baba replied: “No reunion concert, it’s just going to be me on stage…being grateful.”

2baba added that he has no plan of quitting music, saying: “This thing dey body, I can’t stop it.”

In his remarks, 2baba’s manager and Now Muzik CEO, Efe Omoregbe, explained: “What Tuface is celebrating is 20 years a King not 20 years on stage.

“20 years of marketing machine, good sound, direction, conscious music, dance music, consistency, opening doors, A-list international awards, selling out shows,” he said

“He made many artistes who are now at the top believe that they could make it, including some that used to live outside Nigeria, he added.

2Baba is married to Nigerian award-winning actress Macaulay Idibia.

The celebrity couple are parents to 2 girls Olivia and Isabella, 2Baba is a father to five other kids from two previous relationships.