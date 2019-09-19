A former Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange of Bayelsa East has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News reports that Barigha-Amange on Wednesday told the PDP that he wants to join the APC.

According to him, he would be leaving the PDP with his political family, supporters as well as groups.

“When I was in PDP, we were enslaved by only one man who regarded himself as emperor. There were no political activities there even if you want to be a Councillor,” he said.

“The 105 councillors were nominated by him. The eight chairmen were nominated by him, so, I cannot be part.

“I was one of the founding fathers of PDP in Bayelsa State. I did not join the PDP, I took part in the formation of PDP here in August 1998 and I have been there since. But I have never seen this kind of authoritarian rule.

According to him, “I have decided to pitch my tent with a party that can uproot this bottom from the ground, so that, Bayelsans will be freed, and I promise you, Bayelsans will be freed come November 16, 2019.”

On the Bayelsa Governorship election, he, however, said the PDP will win, dding that they control much of the local government council.

“Today, I can tell you that the candidate of APC, David Lyon, comes from Southern Ijaw LG. That is the Local government with the highest voting strength,” he added.

“Definitely, that Local government is for APC. I come from Nembe LG and by my joining APC, Nembe has fallen into the hands of APC.

“Brass is where Timipre Sylva comes from and Brass normally is for APC. And I also assisted APC in winning my own Senatorial district in the last election.

“I also assisted APC in winning House of Representatives seat during February election. So, those three LGs are gone and we can give Kolokuma/Opokuma, the smallest LG to PDP because their candidate is from there.

“Then, the Sagbama Local Government Area where the present governor comes from will be donated to the present Governor because his running mate is from Sagbama LG.

“Where the governor comes from, is where he picks running mate to PDP candidate. The question is, what will other LGs do? We can still donate that to him, so, we are taking three, they are taking two. The remaining LGs is 50/50.”