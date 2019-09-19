A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has mocked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo saying he would soon be washing toilets, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Economic Management Team that previously led by Osinbajo was disbanded on Monday and replaced with an advisory council.

There is also another memo in circulation where President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Osinbajo to get presidential approvals before taking any action over agencies under his (Osinbajo’s) supervision.

Equally, there are unverified reports that the Presidency will strip Osinbajo of the Social Investment Programme which houses the TraderMoni Scheme, N-Power, school feeding programme among others.

While reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode who is a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a tweet, he said, “If the short man (apparently referring to Osinbajo) doesn’t resign within 6 months, they will soon be sending him to wash toilets.

“You came in on the same ticket, you sold your soul, you betrayed your people, your tribe, your region and your faith and you sucked your boss’ rectum for 4 yrs! Look at what you got in return! Shame on you!”

The former Minister had earlier said, “Ayo Oke, the fmr. DG NIA, took care of you. He paid your bills and protected you. He kept all your dirty little secrets.

“He gave you wise counsel and comforted you even when you shed tears and said you couldn’t take it anymore.

“All this yet you sold him down the river. Your fingers have finally been caught in the cookey bar and your benefactors and detractors have begun their work.”

According to him, “They have demoted you, humiliated you, used you and dumped you. By the time they finish with you you will wish that you had never been born.

“Worse still Oke is no longer there to help you.Poor chap.Politics is a terrible thing when compared to the legal profession.

“This is especially so when you are a Prof. of Law. At least you can go back to your pastoral work at RCCG when all else fails. My prayers are with you.”