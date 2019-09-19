Men suit for a wedding guest varies and there are several ways one can dress and stand out.

Attending a wedding party is lovely when the ideal suit to wear is in place without much racking of your brain.

Meanwhile, let’s look at the two main types of wedding parties – formal and informal – which influence the choice of what to wear and how to wear it.

Formal Wedding PartySuit

Don’t feel compelled into buying a brand-new dress for a formal wedding; an elegant cocktail dress and statement accessories will work just as well as a floor-length gown.

If you consider that the venue and setting call for something extra-special, then think of saving some money and renting a tux.

Semi-formal Wedding

Attending an informal wedding will give you the room to spice up your look.

Below is a list of suits preferable to wear to a wedding party:

Tuxedos Wedding suits

Evening Tail Suits

Dinner Jacket

Single Breasted Suit

Double Breast Wedding

Three-piece Wedding Suits

Dinner wedding suits

Business Suits

Lounge Wedding Suits

Mandarin Wedding Suit

As a guest at a formal or informal wedding party, Tuxedo is a top-notch option you can easily hold on to while considering what to wear to a wedding party.

You will look sophisticated and on point with a slim-fit tuxedo, rocking on a black tux with matching trousers should be the go-to for men at a black-tie.

Nothing is more attractive than a man in a fitted white tuxedo jacket. However, these are like the modern contrast to lapels on this one.

If you’re also looking for timeless as opposed to trendy, you really can’t go wrong with a classic fit navy blue tux.

Evening Jacket Suits

The evening jacket is also known as a tailcoat. These are designed jackets with an extended back panel or suits part away at the front and tails behind the back.

Dinner Jacket

The dinner jacket is a common wedding suit for guests that is mostly found among celebrities that will surely make their presence noticed at a wedding party. A navy blue dinner jacket is a superb way to bring a new vibe to a chic black-tie wedding.

Rocking a Dinner Jacket will improve your look when you’re trying to come out with something a little different against the formal wedding norm.

Single Breast Jacket

A single-breast suit will never go out of vogue. It still comes with a budget-savvy opportunity. This Single-buttoned suit is designed with only one line for buttons and split for buttonholes.

This design is very comfortable when putting it on; and it comes with a sophisticated jacket, which complements your physique gracing it to a wedding party as a guest.

Besides, this suit style also goes with a waistcoat and you can also rock it for other occasions aside wedding.

Double-Breasted Jacket

This suit will earn you an exceptional look from other guests.

Remember your suit colour will bring out the desired look by complementing it with a Well-Polished shoe.

Three-Piece Suits

It is a subtle way to attach more layers, which is exceptionally important to feel comfortable during colder months.

This type of suit is a fashionable and fun choice for you. By adding a waistcoat to the suit helps bring out the appearance of a V-shaped look.

Storming a wedding party with a Three-Piece suit makes you look smart by supporting it with the choice of cuff-links and tie, as well as inviting a pocket watch to add an excellent relish to your outfit.

Men Suits Ideas For Wedding Guest: Dinner Suits

This type of wedding suit only serves one purpose – to look stunning.

Business Suits

Business suits can be classed as informal or semi-formal type of wedding suits for any man thinking of what to wear with an untroubled taste in mind to a wedding party. You can opt for the size that best hangs your figure; whether single or double-breasted, two or three buttons and a waistcoat are also welcome.

Lounge Wedding Suits

The Lounge suit serves as an outstanding wedding suit because of its special connection with medium colours. This is more comfortable and fitting to wear and can be worn with or without a tie.

Mandarin Wedding Suits

The Mandarin garment originated from China.

Mandarin suit is one of the best few wedding suits for men that value their style. Storming a wedding party as a guest in a Mandarin suit will make you appear quite prominent and manly.

The mandarin suit’s collar is an amazing view for the eyes due to its graceful and stylish pattern which remains an evergreen fashion style since time immemorial.