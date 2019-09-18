The House of Representatives has commended the Chairman of Air Peace Allen Onyema following the evacuation of Nigerians affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Concise News understands that the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila gave the commendation to Onyema on Wednesday during the latter’s visit to the lawmaker.

Air Peace had freely evacuated 187 Nigerians who expressed willingness to return home from South Africa following the attacks.

In a post on his Twitter handle, the Speaker said he would recommend Onyeama for higher honours.

“I just met with Mr. Allen Onyema the CEO of Air Aeace; we owe him gratitude for flying Nigerians stranded in South Africa back home at no cost, his benevolence will not be forgotten,” he said. “Join me in thanking him.

“We hereby commend Mr Allen Onyema and recommend him to the Federal Government for higher honours in Nigeria.”

On his part, Onyeama described the commendation by the House of Representatives as an honour.

According to him, the act “have brought tears to my eyes again. I have never been so honoured in my life.”

CEO Issues Update On Returnees

Onyeama had explained that because he wants to see Nigeria respected as a nation, he decided to help airlift endangered citizens in the Southern African country.

Concise News learned that Onyema told Channels Television on Tuesday that there was no personal motive in extending a helping hand as the gesture was only for the good of the Nigerian People.

“The motivation here is the fact that I want to see Nigeria respected as a nation,” he said while featuring as a guest on Politics Today.

The successful entrepreneur added, “It is unfortunate that a lot of people didn’t know who Allen Onyeama is; it’s not the first time I’ve been doing things like that.”