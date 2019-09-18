Xenophobia: 314 Nigerians Depart South Africa

The second batch of 314 Nigerians finally left South Africa on Wednesday after a long wait, Concise News has learned.

It was gathered that the Air Peace aircraft left the southern African country around 2pm local time.

But four passengers, according to a report by Channels TV, were dropped over documentation issues.

The first batch of 187 Nigerians in South Africa returned to Nigeria on Wednesday night after the renewed xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid country.

The returnees – comprising adults, children and infants – joyfully sang the Nigerian National Anthem on arrival.

Concise News understands that the Nigerian government, with the support of Air Peace, aided the return of the Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had on September 8, ordered the immediate evacuation of Nigerians who had indicated interest to leave South Africa after receiving report from the Special Envoy deployed to the country.

It was learned that the B777 aircraft, with registration number 5N-BWI, landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 9.37 p.m. after departing Thambo International Airport, Johannesburg.

They were received by the Chairman of Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, and representatives from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Immigration Service and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

Attacks on Nigerians, other foreigners in South Africa

Assets belonging to Nigerians in South Africa were targeted, triggering retaliatory attacks against South Africa-linked businesses in parts of Lagos, Ibadan, and the capital – Abuja.

September 3, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, over the attacks, before President Buhari sent an envoy to the country over the issue.

The Nigerian government later cautioned its citizens to stop such attacks.

The minister also dismissed reports that Nigerians have been killed in South Africa.

“We know for a fact that no Nigerian life has been lost so we are extremely concerned now to ensure that there will be adequate compensation for property that have been damaged,” he said.

“It has been happening for far too long, it’s becoming almost endemic, so with the distinguished senators, are helping with some of the options that we may have to ensure that this will be the last time we will ever be meeting to talk about Nigerians attacked in South Africa and to take definitive measures.”